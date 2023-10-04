DidaTravel monitors booking surge

SHENZHEN, China, 5 October: DidaTravel, a tech-driven global travel distribution company headquartered in Shenzhen, reports remarkable hotel sales growth following Thailand’s introduction of a visa exemption scheme for Chinese travellers valid until 29 February 2024.

The Thai government introduced a 30-day visa-free stay for Chinese nationals starting 25 September. DidaTravel says a positive trend in visits is already evident, as Chinese travellers’ bookings for Thailand hotels grew by 30% almost immediately.

During this year’s Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays, late September and early October, Chinese travellers’ hotel bookings in Thailand are now up by a staggering 700% compared to the previous year as demand approaches 2019 levels.

The Average Daily Rate (ADR) has also witnessed a significant rise of 42% year-on-year. These statistics reflect Chinese travellers’ growing interest and confidence in Thailand as a preferred holiday destination.

DidaTravel booking trends show that Chinese travellers have strongly preferred cities such as Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and the picturesque islands of Samui, Ko Phi Phi, and Krabi.

DidaTravel’s chief marketing officer Gareth Matthews commented: “Thailand is well known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. We are excited about the recent announcement from the government of Thailand to implement visa-free travel for Chinese visitors. At DidaTravel we connect 4,000 hotels with competitive prices in Thailand and recognise the immense potential this holds for our industry”.

With the introduction of this visa exemption scheme, Thailand should welcome around 4 to 4.4 million Chinese tourists in 2023, thereby achieving the forecasted revenue target of THB257,500 million.

About DidaTravel

DidaTravel is a tech-driven global travel distribution company that was founded in 2012. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with over 500 employees in 13 offices globally.

The company works with over 30,000 travel-buying clients worldwide, including travel agencies, tour operators, wholesalers, OTAs, travel management companies (TMCs), and airlines. Additionally, the company has a portfolio of over 70k competitively sourced direct hotel contracts and 1 million hotel products provided by 600+ global suppliers, covering more than 200 countries/regions.