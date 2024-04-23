China Eastern partners with Amadeus

HONG KONG, 24 April 2024: China Eastern Airlines has signed a milestone agreement with Amadeus for international NDC distribution.

The deal saw the carrier become the first mainland China airline to sign for NDC distribution worldwide with Amadeus.

Amadeus Executive Vice President Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific Javier Laforgue says: “China Eastern Airlines is an important and valued partner. The agreement signed today is a milestone for Amadeus, expanding our presence in the key Chinese airline market.

The deal deepens our collaboration with China Eastern Airlines and allows global travel sellers to quickly search, shop, and service the airline’s product offerings.

With the implementation of NDC technology, China Eastern Airlines will be able to offer personalized content to travel sellers, a feature that will greatly enhance the promotion of its branded and ancillary products.

China Eastern Airlines is one of China’s three state-owned backbone airlines, headquartered in Shanghai. As a member of SkyTeam Alliance, China Eastern Airlines operates an extensive network of international and domestic services from two core cities — Shanghai and Beijing, and a few regional air hubs in China.