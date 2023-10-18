Batik Air starts Dubai flights in November

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 October 2023: Batik Air will launch direct daily flights to Dubai from Kuala Lumpur on 11 November 2023, signalling a commitment to expand its network to tap the growing demand for travel between Malaysia and the Middle East.

The new flight to Dubai marks the second destination in the Middle East, following the recent launch of flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.

The airline will fly the KUL – DBX route daily until 1 February 2024, when it will cut back frequency to four times weekly.

To celebrate the launch of the Kuala Lumpur – Dubai route, Batik Air is offering roundtrip promotional fares as low as MYR2,249 for economy class and MYR4,999 for business class.

This flight will operate using a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with 12 business class and 150 economy class seats.

Daily flight schedule

OD713 departs KUL at 2305 and arrives at DXB 0225 plus one day.

OD714 departs DXB at 0405 and arrives at KUL 1535 7M8 D

Meanwhile, Batik Air has confirmed it will introduce three weekly flights to Istanbul Türkiye from its base in Kuala Lumpur starting on 9 February 2024 using an Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

According to advance timetables, flight OD723 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 1650 and arrive in Istanbul at 2245 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The return flight OD724 will depart Istanbul at 0005 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1555 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.