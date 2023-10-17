Uniworld expands river ship fleet

SINGAPORE, 18 October 2023: A European river cruise line, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, will introduce two super ships SS Victoria and SS Elisabeth, for sailing in 2024 and 2025.

Uniworld will take over the ships from Seaside Collection under a three-year, bareboat charter agreement for each ship and deploy them on existing itineraries. The ships were part of the Crystal Cruises’ fleet known as Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler. The two identical ships can accommodate 110 guests in 55 suites and staterooms.

SS Victoria will be the first to set sail at the start of the 2024 season with a sailing from Amsterdam in March featuring an eight-day ‘Holland & Belgium at Tulip Time’ cruise through Belgium and The Netherlands, mixing the classic Amsterdam tulip experience with historic cities,

SS Victoria will sail an eight-day ‘Castles Along the Rhine’ itinerary from Basel to Amsterdam.