Philippines move ahead on tourism projects

MANILA, 7 September 2023: Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Friday that policies and programmes to upgrade critical tourism infrastructure and capacity building for the workforce and entrepreneurs are underway.

According to the Philippines News Agency report, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco read the President’s welcome address during the 34th Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) opening session at the SMX Convention Centre, SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Photo credit: DOT Philippines. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

Marcos pledged his administration’s nationwide efforts to leverage tourism’s strengths and competitive advantages to solidify the sector’s economic position in this age of “revenge travel.”

He acknowledged the vital contributions of small business players and the local government units in the robust performance of Philippine tourism over the years, providing livelihood opportunities to more than 5 million Filipinos.

“Of course, we must not overlook our local government units, the private sector, especially our micro, small and medium enterprises, whose efforts are just as indispensable to the vibrant performance of our tourism industry across the country,” he said.

In a separate presentation, Frasco bannered some of the big wins of the country’s tourism industry in the post-pandemic era.

“As of August, we have recorded 3.64 million international arrivals since January,” she said, according to the DOT’s news release.

Frasco noted that the figure is already 75.92% of the country’s target of 4.8 million this year.

The annual Philippine Travel Mart was hosted from 1 to 3 September at Halls 1 to 4 of the SMX Convention Centre, with around 200 exhibitors representing the accommodation sector, travel agencies, tour operators, theme parks and airlines.

Now, in its 34th edition, the show was established by the DOT in 1989, and since 1994, PHILTOA has staged the event as its flagship project.

(SOURCE: PNA)