World’s hardcore travellers head for Bangkok shindig

BANGKOK, 11 September 2023: Award-winning travel photographer, podcaster, blogger and filmmaker Ric Gazarian confirms Bangkok as the host city for the second Extraordinary Travel Festival (ETF), scheduled to take place from 15 to 17 November 2024.

The festival will bring together the world’s most avid, accomplished, and adventurous travellers during three days of experience sharing and learning.

Bangkok’s Ambassador Hotel The ETF official festival hotel.

Speakers and attendees will share insights on strategies to visit all 193 of the world’s sovereign countries – a feat accomplished by fewer than 300 known people living today. The festival will also welcome explorers with other ambitions and motivations for seeing more of the world.

In Bangkok, the Extraordinary Travel Festival will host more than 20 speakers who will engage, inform, and inspire their fellow attendees through keynotes, breakout sessions, and panels.

“Imagine the world’s modern-day Marco Polos gathered in a single location,” said Gazarian, whose website GlobalGaz features stories and images from his colourful travels to 170 countries.

“The energy, enthusiasm and vast knowledge exchanged about travel and country-collecting at the first event was like nothing I’ve seen before.”

Here are some of the outstanding speakers taking the stage in Bangkok.

Thor Pedersen recently finished his nearly 10-year journey to every country without flying.

Barry Hoffner has built 17 schools in the fabled city of Timbuktu.

Renee Bruns has travelled to over 130 countries in a wheelchair.

The largest mega-travel clubs will be represented at the event as well, including @Every Passport Stamp (20,000 members), @NomadMania (50,000 registrations), and @Travel Massive (60,000 members).

“We intend to strengthen this incredible community of mega-travellers by bringing us together in one place while sharing strategies for advising and inspiring the travel fans who follow us. Many of us explore the world as solo travellers. Still, we are far from alone in wanting to spread the word about the eye-opening power of going further in our travels,” added Gazarian.

The ETF is building on the success of the inaugural event hosted in 2022 in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Feedback showed all attendees responded that they would attend the next event and would recommend friends join.

While 90% of guests or presenters originated from North America and Europe, the Extraordinary Travel Festival attracted attendees from six continents. Ages ranged from 20 to 80, with a 60/40 split between men and women.

In addition to the busy schedule of speakers, attendees will be entertained with lively parties and a gala dinner. Attendees will also have the option to explore greater Bangkok and the region beyond.

Ambassador Hotel, located on Sukhumvit Road, the city’s ‘golden mile’ of hotels and entertainment, is the official festival hotel.

Travelers wishing to reserve a spot can now purchase tickets online at: https://extraordinarytravelfest.com/tickets/. Use code BANGKOK to save USD120.

“This festival offers the opportunity to connect and promote your destination or brand to the world’s most accomplished and expert travellers,” Gazarian added.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

http://www.extraordinarytravelfest.com/

(SOURCE: Extraordinary Travel Festival LLC. Ric Gazarian Organiser & Co-Founder)