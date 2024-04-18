MANILA, 19 April 2024: The Philippines generated 322 sales leads and projected revenue of PHP489,129,353.80 million during last month’s Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin 2024, the country’s Tourism Promotion Board reports this week in its latest market update.

Commenting on the ITB held over three days during the first week of March, TPB said the sales performance marked “a big leap of over 50% when compared to last year’s negotiated sales revenue, which reached PHP271.5 Million.

Photo credit: TPB. Philippines delegation at the ITB Berlin.

The ITB delegation, led by the Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, comprised 60 delegates from destination management companies and tour operators.

“The Philippines’ success at ITB Berlin reflects the shared tourism governance between the government and the private sector, whose direction and dedication are focused on expanding tourism development and promotions for our award-winning and emerging destinations,” DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“By highlighting our country’s strengths and natural beauty, introducing the depth and breadth of our history, heritage, and culture, and introducing unique and meaningful Philippine Experiences across our Regions, the Philippines promises unforgettable journeys made even more memorable by the love and warmth of the Filipino people. We are grateful for the overwhelmingly positive global response to our country’s sustainable tourism efforts, and we are committed to ensuring that the world will continue to Love the Philippines.”

Aside from the tabletop appointments of Philippine sellers, various activations such as the fitting of traditional Filipino costumes by fashion designer Avel Bacudio and the native instruments showcased by the Kalumon Performing Ensemble were conducted to attract visitors to the Philippine pavilion. Filipino food with a twist was also served by Chef Bulawan Callanta, the owner of AYAN – Filipino Streetfood Berlin, and drinks concocted by flair bartender champion Dennis Barrela Adiuba.

“I am incredibly proud of our Philippine sellers who exceeded all expectations. Being a part of such a dedicated and talented delegation is an absolute privilege. The enthusiasm and performances showcased during the event mirror the outstanding experience one can expect when visiting the Philippines – distinct, captivating, and unforgettable,” expressed TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

The Philippines also scored big at the Green Destinations Story Awards, with Poblacion Beach of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, winning second place in the “Thriving Communities” category alongside Kazakhstan’s Katon Kagarai taking third and Brazil’s Tibau Do Sul in first. The ceremony was held on the second day of ITB Berlin with Sipalay Mayor Maria Gina Lizares, Negros Occidental’s 6th District Representative Mercedes Alvarez-Lansang, and City Tourism Officer Jerick Lacson on hand to receive the award.

“Sipalay City’s transformation into a thriving natural seaside habitat for sea turtles and mangroves is truly inspiring,” stated COO Nograles. “While we value the economic benefits of tourism, it is crucial to prioritise sustainable initiatives,” continued Nograles. “We must ensure that our actions today benefit not only our economy but also our environment.”

This year’s ITB Berlin saw an increase in visitors with almost 100,000 participants, including 5500 exhibitors from 170 countries. ITB Berlin 2025 will take place from 4 to 6 March 2025.

ABOUT TPB

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) is dedicated to promoting the Philippines both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination. TPB collaborates closely with private and public stakeholders to provide an exceptional, high-value experience for visitors, contributing significantly to increased tourist arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, visit www.tpb.gov.ph.

(SOURCE: TPB)