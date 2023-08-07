Trip.com Group partners with Penang

GEORGETOWN Penang, 8 August 2023: Trip.com Group and Penang Global Tourism have signed a new MoU that enhances their marketing partnership.

The deal raises Penang’s profile on the Trip.com Group’s platforms – such as Trip.com and Ctrip building awareness to boost inbound tourism to Penang and accelerating bookings over the next three years.

Photo credit: Trip.com Group.

The new MoU identifies priority markets such as mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Australia, where Trip.com Group can generate more bookings for the island destination.

Trip.com Group chief marketing officer Bo Sun explained: “Trip.com Group and Penang Global Tourism are longstanding partners… (But) with new travel consumption behaviours and emerging trends after the pandemic, we hope to leverage our strengthened collaboration to guide the destination’s tourism industry towards a rapid recovery and achieve sustainable growth through innovation.”

Penang’s caretaker chief minister, YAB Chow Kon Yeow, added: “As we forge this historic bond with Trip.com Group, the first global partnership after the pandemic and the first in Malaysia, spanning up to 10 markets, we fortify our commitment to embracing the world with open arms.”