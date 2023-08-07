Changi introduces pay hot desking zones

SINGAPORE, 8 August 2023: JustCo, a flexible workspace provider, announced on Monday its new partnership with Changi Airport Group (CAG) to launch and manage Asia’s first pay-per-minute co-working centre in an airport at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3).

JustCo Changi Airport T3, the first JustCo centre to offer round-the-clock co-working access, is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It offers 24/7 on-demand access to co-working spaces, nap zone, and various food options to business travellers and modern workers at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The centre will house one of JustCo’s largest hot-desking facilities to date, offering close to 50 hot-desk workstations. JustCo Changi Airport T3’s pay-per-minute pricing model is designed to be flexible and convenient for travellers or individuals who need a place to work for a few hours or even just a few minutes. Aside from the hot-desk workstations, the centre will also be well-equipped with private office suites, a work lounge, meeting rooms with video conferencing tools, quiet nooks, and collaboration areas to support the different work modalities of modern workers.

In addition to its 24/7 access, large hot-desking facility, and purpose-built workspaces, JustCo Changi Airport T3 will also feature a nap zone fitted with partitions and a pantry with food vending machines. The nap zone will provide individuals with a comfortable and quiet space to rest in between long working hours or flight transits.