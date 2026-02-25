Exploria uncovers hidden realms

SINGAPORE, 26 February 2026: Mandai Wildlife Reserve will open Exploria on 3 March 2026, making it one of Southeast Asia’s largest indoor, nature-themed multimedia attractions extending 10,000 sqm in exhibit space.

The new attraction invites visitors to experience extraordinary environments and phenomena rarely accessible to humans — from prehistoric eras and extreme habitats, to microscopic ecosystems and the depths of ocean darkness.

Photo credit: Mandai Wildlife Group

Exploria welcomes visitors of all ages, with a focus on engaging teenagers and young adults. The multi-sensory attraction shows how life survives and adapts across Earth’s ecosystems using real-world footage and science-led storytelling.

Visitors can walk among towering dinosaurs, experience the power of a monsoon storm, and peer into microbial worlds under magnified projections. Interactive elements and layered engagements allow visitors to explore at their own pace, deepening their understanding of how ecosystems function, how species adapt and how human choices can influence the balance of life on the planet.

Mandai Wildlife Group CEO Bennett Neo said: “With Exploria, we are opening a new dimension of nature at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Visitors step into immersive worlds where hidden systems of life come alive, from the tiniest insects to the forest canopy above. Through science-guided storytelling and interactive exploration, they witness the delicate balance of ecosystems and experience how everything in nature is connected. Exploria is a bold addition to our wildlife and nature destination, inviting everyone to explore, learn and connect with the natural world in ways they’ve never imagined.”

Visitors begin their journey at ‘Our Interconnected World’, the central hub of Exploria, before venturing into five worlds. At the heart of the hub is the Biopool, anchored by a four-metre LED globe that gently pulses like a living heartbeat, symbolising the interconnectedness of humans and nature.

As visitors explore, every action sends visible pulses of light to the globe, which responds in real time to collective participation. This interaction expresses Exploria’s central idea that small individual actions combine to create meaningful change. The globe also comes alive during The Planet Awakens, Exploria’s signature light and sound show, igniting the space with synchronised projections, dynamic colours and rhythms that capture the energy and diversity of the five worlds that await.

Each world offers its own unique exploration and surprises. To enhance the experience, a recyclable Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) wristband adds a personalised, interactive element. Visitors can create a digital avatar, activate interactive installations and earn species badges as they engage with the responsive media features. A live scoreboard in Exploria’s exit tunnel tracks each visitor’s progress.

Each guest’s profile remains active for a year, encouraging friendly competition and repeat visits as they continue to collect badges and build their achievements. The experience also encourages close attention to the surroundings through Hidden Gems — subtle surprises embedded in the physical environment that are revealed by scanning RFID wristbands at specific spots. Additionally, each world features Memory Hooks – unique photo stations that guests can unlock to capture memorable moments from new perspectives.

Explore five worlds

In Realm of the Giants, visitors step into a world where prehistoric life towers overhead. Monumental installations and augmented reality (AR) windows bring ancient landscapes to life, placing guests face-to-face with Mesozoic dinosaurs and colossal sea creatures that once ruled the Earth. A centrepiece of this zone is The Giants Show. This eight-minute, 360-degree standing theatre experience surrounds visitors in visuals, light, sound and motion, sweeping them through 500 million years of life on Earth, from the rise of the earliest giants across land, sea and sky, to their dramatic extinction.

Micro Worlds shifts attention to life at vastly different scales. Interactive glass orbs and projection domes magnify hidden microbial and invertebrate ecosystems, which are usually invisible to the naked eye. Guests peer into the unseen worlds of plankton, insect colonies, fungi and bacteria, discovering how these tiny yet crucial organisms quietly sustain life on Earth.

At Bitdeer AI Extreme Frontiers, visitors are transported to some of the planet’s most challenging environments through virtual expeditions and simulator rooms. From polar bears navigating melting Arctic ice to Namaqua chameleons thermoregulating in arid deserts and demoiselle cranes migrating at high altitudes, the experience offers a visceral glimpse into habitats few humans will ever encounter firsthand.

Infinite Wonderland celebrates the extraordinary biodiversity of rainforests and coral reefs through richly layered multi-sensory details. Wildlife emerges from dense foliage and vibrant reefscapes, revealing species that often remain concealed in these complex ecosystems.

World of Darkness uncovers the secrets of life without light in caves and the deep ocean, highlighting the remarkable adaptations of species such as the bioluminescent vampire squids, eyeless yeti crabs and blind cave fish.

Exploria will open to visitors on 3 March 2026, with operating hours from 1100 to 2000 on weekdays and until 2100 on weekends and public holidays. Standard admission is priced at SGD38 for adults and SGD28 for children and students.

Residents with a WildPass digital membership enjoy discounted admission at SGD34.20 for adults, SGD25.20 for children and students, and SGD20 for seniors.

Exploria is located at the eastern cluster of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

(Source: Mandai Wildlife Reserve)