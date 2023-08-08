Thai Vietjet sells family fun fares

BANGKOK, 9 August 2023: Thai Vietjet encourages travellers to embark on family holidays by tapping bargain fare deals during its ‘Family Fun Month’ promotion, open until 17 August.

The offer presents special fares starting from THB1,688 (including taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s international flight network.

The promotional fares are valid for bookings since 7 August, and the deal ends at midnight on 17 August. The travel period runs from 1 September 2023 to 27 March 2024 (excluding public holidays) for bookings made at www.vietjetair.com or through other channels, including authorised travel agents.

The special promotional tickets apply to Thai Vietjet’s entire international flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Japan, and Taipei.

Currently, Thai Vietjet operates flights to 10 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. The deal also applies to cross-country flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai.

The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan, Taiwan and other top destinations, including destinations in Australia. A new service from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth, Australia, will start on 21 November 2023.