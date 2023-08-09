Dunamis 777 rustles up Mongolian charters

BANGKOK, 9 August 2023: An enterprise described as a manufacturer and rice mill entrepreneur, Dunamis 777 Thailand LP, has been named the operator of a charter series between Bangkok and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, using Thai Vietjet aircraft.

Dunamis 777 Thailand, registered in Thailand in 2018 with a capital of THB3 million, appointed Skyfun Travel as a key booking channel for the flights operating every Sunday for the remainder of August.

The weekly charter flight using a Thai Vietjet A320 (VZ8311) departs Bangkok every Sunday at 0210 and arrives at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, at 0900.

The return flight from Ulaanbaatar departs at 1000 and arrives in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 0235 on Monday morning. (local times).

Sky Fun Tour Co Ltd, a Thailand-registered travel agency, offers flights both ways that appeal to Thai tourists wishing to explore Mongolia in the summer and business and leisure travellers resident in Ulaanbaatar planning to visit Thailand. The company’s online registration details show it was issued with a Tour License No 11/11185 on 6 October 2022 and has developed a portfolio of package holidays in Asia in the first year of operations.

The Bangkok to Ulaanbaatar one-way fare sells for THB20,000, including 20 kg checked baggage, 7 kg carry-on baggage, and an in-flight hot meal. A round-trip fare sells at THB32,000 per person, valid until 31 August 2023, bookable at www.skyfun.travel.

Established on 16 March 2022 with a registered capital of THB1 million, Sky Fun Tour Co Ltd manages the online travel website Skyfun.travel, offering flights, hotel deals and attractive travel packages across Asia. Its website is in both Thai and English.

Acting as the charter operator and hiring the aircraft from Thai Vietjet, Dunamis 777 (Thailand) Limited Partnership has a registered office is 9 Prasert-Manukit Road, Khlong Kum Subdistrict, Bueng Kum District, Bangkok.

It has a website https://dunamis777.co.th/ under construction that currently features a Mongolian photo gallery and airport photos of the inaugural flight, but no text, contact information or ‘About Us’ details other than a banner headline on the homepage proclaiming, “Fly like an Eagle to Mongolia”