Why cruising is perfect for solo travellers

SINGAPORE, 3 August 2023: With solo cruising on the rise, luxury and ultra-luxury cruise retailer Panache Cruises advises solo travellers on making the most of their cruise holiday.

As the popularity of solo cruising continues to rise, cruise lines are responding to demand by fitting more single cabins to new and existing ships, making cruise holidays more accessible for solo travellers.

Whether new to solo travelling or an experienced adventurer, cruising offers safety, abundant amenities, flexibility, and a stress-free break to enjoy alone or with fellow cruisers.

Embarking on a solo trip can be daunting for many, so putting your trust in a luxury cruise line is the best way to ensure your trip will be smooth, safe, and stress-free.

Advice includes choosing a smaller luxury line, making the most of group excursions, choosing flexible dining options and making the most of the ship’s amenities.

People wishing to cruise on their own should also look out for special itineraries where the dreaded ‘single supplements are waived or kept to an absolute minimum. This enables solo travellers to stay in a twin or double cabin on their own for the price of a single cabin.

Panache Cruises founder and managing director James Cole said: “We have seen that solo and single cruises bookings have boomed since Covid, with travellers looking for new ways to explore the world alone.

“Solo travelling can be daunting for many, with safety concerns and what could go wrong when booking alone.

“Choosing a smaller, luxury line ship is always advantageous, especially when booking a solo trip. The smaller the ship, the more at-home guests will feel. With fewer passengers, the staff and crew will quickly adapt to your wants and needs to ensure your trip is as pleasant as possible.

“Small things can go wrong when travelling alone, but cruising takes away a lot of the stress and pressure of booking a trip, allowing you to visit off-the-beaten-track destinations.

“When in port, avoid wandering off alone and getting lost or failing to make it back in time to the ship for the departure time. By joining a group excursion organised by the cruise line, they guarantee that the ship will wait for you should something happen which makes you late. These can be a great way to make new friends and explore safely in a guided group.”

More tips for solo cruising

Planning

Choosing a smaller, luxury cruise ship with fewer passengers is often preferable for solo cruisers. These ships cater to a few hundred guests instead of a mass market resort with thousands of passengers. Fewer passengers mean a higher guest-to-crew ratio, making you feel more cared for while on board. The camaraderie between guests is also much greater on a small ship, as you will become more familiar with the same faces around the ship.

Excursions

Unlike mainstream cruise lines, many shore excursions are included in the standard fare when cruising with luxury and ultra-luxury cruise lines, which is great for ‘new to cruise’ customers. Nonetheless, it is still essential to research and book in advance. Making the most of your cruise line’s portfolio of excursions is a great way to explore new destinations with newfound friends.

Group excursions can be the best way to stay safe when travelling alone. Guided tours can help you explore beautiful destinations without being concerned about where you are or how to return to the ship.

Make the most of the amenities

Luxury and ultra-luxury ships offer some of the most exclusive and indulgent passenger facilities. Travelling solo allows you to personalise your trip and make the most of amenities that suit you best.

Enjoy top-of-the-range spa/fitness facilities, gourmet cooking classes, shopping in boutique stores or gambling in the casino. Many luxury cruise lines will also provide art classes, lecture programmes with a range of specialist subjects and a full entertainment program. Those seeking a quieter venue can retreat to the ship’s library (commonly found on cruise lines such as Oceania Cruises).

Dining options

Some cruise lines ask passengers to choose early or late seating times for dinner and ask them to eat at the same table with the same people each night. Solo cruisers should instead opt for cruise lines with open seating and flexible timing so you can either dine solo or make impromptu plans with passengers you meet in the daytime. Never feel obliged to sit at the same table with the same people every night; ask the Maître d’ if you can change your table and sitting time. The buffet restaurants on board will always be free-seated and offer total flexibility.

