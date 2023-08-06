BA adds more short-haul destinations

SINGAPORE, 7 August 2023: British Airways will expand its route network from London Heathrow to include new destinations, Riga in Latvia and Belgrade in Serbia, offering customers a choice of 120 short-haul destinations from its London Heathrow hub.

Riga, Latvia (RIX)

British Airways will launch a three-times weekly service from London Heathrow from 29 October 2023. Flights will use A320 and A321 aircraft, with return fares starting at UKP73.

Riga is the largest city in both Latvia and the Baltic states. Home to the world’s largest food market, it is renowned for its foodie scene, eclectic architecture and lush green spaces.

Belgrade, Serbia (BEG)

British Airways will launch a three-times weekly service from London Heathrow from 31 October 2023. Flights will operate using A320 and A321 aircraft, with return fares starting from UKP105.

Cologne, Germany (CGN)

British Airways will launch a 12-times weekly service from London Heathrow from 30 October 2023. Flights will use a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft, with return fares starting at £92.

More network additions

BA Cityflyer, British Airways’ subsidiary based at London City Airport, will launch a weekly service to Milan Linate Airport (LIN) to complement the existing flights from London Heathrow. The flight will operate on the Embraer 190 aircraft on Sundays from 5 November 2023, with fares starting at UKP112.

Weekly winter flights from Heathrow to Turin, Italy (TRN) will also be available on Sundays from 10 December 2023. It will complement the current daily service from London Gatwick with BA Euroflyer, British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary. Return fares start at UKP120.

Winter extensions

BA Cityflyer’s route to San Sebastian, Spain (EAS) has been extended into the winter season, offering direct flights on Thursdays and Sundays to the Basque Country, making it for the first time a year-round route.

The airline has also confirmed that it will continue Heathrow operations for Ljubljana, Slovenia (LJU) into winter. The service will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

BA services to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) will become a year-round feature with four weekly flights. The route was launched in June 2023 to complement the service to Istanbul Airport (IST).