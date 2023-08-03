Air India ramps up Dehli-Dhaka flights

GURUGRAM, India, 4 August 2023: Air India will introduce nonstop flights between Delhi and Dhaka to improve connectivity between the capital cities of India and Bangladesh.

Starting 15 September 2023, Air India will fly four times weekly between the two cities using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Air India currently schedules three weekly flights between Kolkata and Dhaka. However, adding the new route between the two capitals will help meet the demand for business travel to and from Dhaka on the back of Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth and overall development.

Air India’s flight AI237 will depart Delhi at 1755, arriving in Dhaka at 2045. The return flight AI238 will leave Dhaka at 2145, arriving in Delhi at 2350. Bookings for the Delhi – Dhaka flights opened on Air India’s website earlier this week.

With four additional weekly flights from Delhi, Air India offers enhanced frequency to Dhaka, enabling connections via Delhi from 14 destinations in India and its Star Alliance partner airlines 14 destinations in North America, the UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia.