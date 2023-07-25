Trip.com hypes its latest AI tweaks

BANGKOK, 26 July 2023: Trip.com Group has unveiled a series of enhanced services aimed at empowering travellers through AI-led capabilities and knowledge.

Speaking at Trip.com Group’s AI-driven strategy press conference last week, Trip.com Group co-founder and executive chair James Liang

said: “Tourism will continue to be an important industry in smart society, as it satisfies people’s innate desire to travel and explore. Artificial intelligence cannot replace this experience but can help to advance it. Trip.com Group will actively embrace technological development and use advanced AI-driven services to improve the travel process and overall experience.”

To ensure a seamless and hassle-free booking experience for its users, Trip.com Group introduces AI-enhanced curated lists. The lists include “Trip.Trends,” “Trip.Best,” and “Trip.Deals,” which capture real-time information on the latest travel trends, prices, and top-ranked hotels, flights, and attractions.

Each list focuses on a different consumer group and market position. “Trip.Best” enables global travellers to select the best experiences a destination offers, including flights, hotels, attractions, and lifestyle choices such as restaurants, nightlife, bars, and shows. The list is curated by examining various travel products on Trip.com and scoring them based on an algorithm, with only the top 1% of products featured.

“Trip.Deals” is designed for budget-conscious users looking for the best deals on flights, accommodation, and travel destinations. The list is curated based on various factors, such as historical and projected price changes and current travel expenses.

“Trip.Trends” tracks the most popular travel topics and events in different markets based on user searches across various platforms, including Trip.com, mainstream online search engines, and social media. This feature provides users with up-to-date information on the most exciting and current activities and events worldwide and in their local areas.

Launching these curated lists is part of the Group’s content marketing strategy to drive consumer awareness and provide them with the relevant information to secure the best deals.

During the pandemic, Trip.com Group expanded its content offerings, such as Trip Moments on Trip.com, livestreaming, and Star Hub – the Group’s enhanced marketing tool for suppliers to enhance their marketing efforts, and user-generated content rose by 33% compared to the previous year.

Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun concluded: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do at Trip.com Group, and one of our priorities is to empower them to make informed decisions. In the future, we will continue to harness technology to enhance user experiences and unlock new value for our customers.”