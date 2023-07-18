THAI restarts flights to Jeddah

BANGKOK, 19 July 2023: Bangkok-Jeddah flights are back after more than a three-month absence, with Thai Airways International confirming it will offer three weekly flights between the two cities starting 15 August.

In preparation for the flights, the airline recently opened a sales office in Jeddah at the Movenpick Hotel under the supervision of the general sales agency Al Maha United led by the GSA’s country manager Ishaque Zubair, AviationSource News reported last month.

THAI will deploy a Boeing 777-200 on the Bangkok-Jeddah route with a flight time of eight hours and 45 minutes.

Bangkok-Jeddah

Flight TG503 departs Bangkok at 1845 and arrives in Jeddah at 2240 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Jeddah-Bangkok

Flight TG504 departs Jeddah at 0040 and arrives in Bangkok at 1310 on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

THAI will compete for passengers head-on with Saudia, which offers daily flights – three departing Bangkok for Jeddah at 0300 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and four leaving Bangkok at 1720 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The average roundtrip fare between the two cities is USD1040, but forecasts suggest fares will drop to an average of USD700 to USD737 during the last quarter of the year.

THAI’s publicity for the route claims that its Jeddah-Bangkok flights arriving in the Thai capital’s Suvarnabhumi airport at 1310 will connect conveniently with flights leaving Bangkok for Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, Korea and Japan.