MATTA elects president and Executive Council

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 July 2023: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has elected Nigel Wong as its new president for a two-year term (2023-2025) at the 48th Annual General Meeting. He replaces Datuk Tan Kok Liang, who served three full terms (2017 to 2023).

Photo credit: MATTA

Wong has served as a member of the MATTA Executive Council for over 10 years as the vice president of research and technology (2013-2015), honorary secretary general (2015-2021) and most recently as honorary treasurer (2021-2023).

Wong commented on his appointment: “I am honoured to be elected president, and I am fully aware of the travel industry’s challenges. “Our key objectives have not changed; we will look into improving business prospects for our members, fostering innovation, and advocating for more favourable conditions that will benefit not just our members but the entire travel and tourism industry.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the past presidents, their work and the strong foundations they have built. We will continue to build and expand on these foundations and develop new initiatives and programs focusing on growth and sustainability to help our members remain competitive in a volatile and ever-changing tourism landscape,” he added.

The newly elected Executive Council for the term 2023-2025 will intensify engagement with various key stakeholders and the authorities at national and state levels to elevate the standard and delivery of tourism services in Malaysia.

“I hope that the incoming president, Nigel Wong, and his team will be able to solve the many pending crucial tourism issues which have remained unresolved. Despite the efforts of the past presidents of MATTA and the many tourism ministers that have come and gone, many of the longstanding issues remain embedded in government bureaucracy”, former president Datuk Tan Kok Liang noted.