Melia stamps luxury on Nha Trang resort

NHA TRANG, Vietnam 18 July 2023: Gran Melia Nha Trang’s opening last week marks the introduction of the Gran Melia brand in Southeast Asia.

There are 11 Gran Melia branded hotels worldwide under the top-flight Melia brand located in capital cities and tourist destinations. Its arrival in Vietnam marks a breakthrough in establishing the brand in Southeast Asia.

Gran Meliá Nha Trang is the newest hospitality landmark in the renowned coastal city of Nha Trang, the capital of Khánh Hòa Province on the southern coast of Vietnam.

The resort offers 272 rooms with 20 distinct room types, including the Gran Ocean Junior Suite, offering views of Nha Trang Bay and the Oceanfront Pool Villa category featuring terraces and front-facing sea views, a private outdoor pool and a separate lounge area.

The property is located in the integrated resort complex of Vega City, tagged ‘City of Arts and Entertainment’ that spreads out on a 44-hectare site. Attractions include the Promenade of Stars, the dazzling Dance of Lights show, Van San Dao, Vietnam’s first coral reef park in the coastal bay, a tropical Beach Club, and artwork exhibitions.