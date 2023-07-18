Song Saa unveils Journey of Change package

PHNOM PENH 19 July 2023: Song Saa Private Island and Foundation, established in Cambodia’s Koh Rong archipelago, celebrates its 10th anniversary, pioneering “sustainable luxury tourism”.

To celebrate the anniversary, the resort launched a four-night escape stay package, ‘Journeys of Change, designed by the Song Saa Private Island and Foundation CEO and founder Melita Koulmandas.

Photo credit: Song Saa Private Island and Foundation.

“I am thrilled to celebrate this 10-year milestone for Song Saa Private Island and Foundation. The package reflects our 10-year journey of change as a leader in developing wellness and sustainability practices grounded in local culture and community-led initiatives,” explains Melita.

Discovery guidebook

The island escape begins by browsing pre-arrival, an inspiring Discovery Guidebook designed to create a bespoke journey. A dedicated Song Saa Journey Curator crafts the tailored itinerary based on a minimum four-night stay in one-bedroom jungle villas.

Inclusive rate

The four-night package price starts at USD7,050, available to book from now until 31 October 2023 for a stay valid until 31 October 2024.

The all-inclusive rate includes house wine, beers, and cocktails served in the villa. The package features three 90-minute spa treatments per person and a one-hour private yoga session.

Song Saa Sanctuary comprises several private treatment rooms in the island’s rainforest and along the water’s edge to provide a gentle space for guests. A sunset cocktail with the foundation team allows guests to learn about how Song Saa created initiatives, such as establishing Cambodia’s first Marine park over 15 years ago.

Marine conservation activities

For a more hands-on experience, guests can accompany the marine biologists on their expeditions to explore coral reefs or help map and preserve seagrass to gain a newfound appreciation for the intricacies of marine conservation. Reef Cleans, a highlight of the foundation’s engaging work, is also offered to guests who want to get directly involved with the conservation efforts.

Culture and Community

Guests booking a “Journeys of Change” stay will have the opportunity to participate in cultural expeditions led by the Song Saa Foundation.

For example, the “Sala Song Saa” experience allows guests to join the conservation team to tour Prek Svay village on a neighbouring island to observe the foundation’s projects that support the local community.

Guests can also venture out on the Boat of Hope or participate in the Library of Hope, both initiatives that deliver essential services to local villages across the archipelago. This transformative experience offers guests valuable insights into local communities and how they interact with their environment.

About Song Saa

With its dedication to sustainability and eco-tourism, Song Saa Private Island has been honoured with many prestigious accolades such as Condé Nast Traveller’s Gold Standard, Condé Nast Traveller’s World’s Best Resort Hotel, National Geographic’s Leaders in Sustainable Tourism and Winner of the Eco Award.