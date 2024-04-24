Cambodia Angkor to fly to Delhi

PHNOM PENH, 25 April 2024: Cambodia Angkor Air will launch flights from Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital to New Delhi in India starting 16 June.

It’s the first time a Cambodian or foreign airline has served the direct route between to two cities. Initially, the airline will fly the route four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

Ticket sales opened this week with a one-way fare starting at USD149 and a roundtrip fare at USD259. Fares are valid for booking until 30 April 2024 for the travel period 16 June to 31 October 2024.

Flight K6760 departs Phnom Penh at 1900 and arrives in Delhi at 2215.

Flight K6761 departs Delhi at 2315 and arrives in Phnom Penh at 0515.

The airline will deploy an A320-100/200 with 181 seats in a single economy class configuration on the route. It’s the first direct flight between the two capital cities which cuts the flight time (one stop connection) from around eight hours and 21 minutes to four hours and 35 minutes (nonstop). The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD270.