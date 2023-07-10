KUCHING, 11 July 2023: The Sarawak Artist Award Ceremony 2023 returned last Saturday to honour the state’s top artists after a three-year pandemic pause.

Supported by the State Government of Sarawak and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, the Association of Malaysian Arts and Culture led as the event’s curator.

Photo credit: MACPA Facebook

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, Performing Arts, Youth, Sports & Entrepreneur Development YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah noted the “huge contribution as a result of their artistic activities should not be underestimated; instead, it should be nourished, especially to support youth in their creative ideas and inspiration.”

In addition, he also suggested that non-government organisations cooperate with MTCP and other government agencies to support veteran artists who have served society by hosting charity concerts to lighten the financial burden incurred by artists.

Emphasising the various niche markets in tourism that can grow, the minister said the most noteworthy were music or concert tourism and medical tourism, which benefit from promotions.

“Our singers or performers are world-renowned artists. The recently concluded Rainforest World Music Festival, which captivated a strong crowd of 19,180 festival-goers from around the globe, is strong proof that Sarawak is open-minded concert friendly and can organise mega-events.”

For more information: https://sarawaktourism.com/

(Source: Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, Performing Arts)