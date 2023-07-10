Hwajing 34th-anniversary charter cruises

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 July 2023: Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd is celebrating its 34 anniversary, and to mark the occasion, it recently announced a “Charter Cruise Promo” featuring three charter cruises out of Port Klang and Penang.
Hwajing, a pioneer of cruise sales in the Malaysia tourism market, said it was a thank you to loyal guests who had supported the company during the pandemic travel pause.
The company is selling three-day, two-night sailings at MYR499 on three charters on the Costa Crociere Costa Serena, scheduled for January 2024.
Sailing itinerary departing from Port Klang
17 January, 2024 – 3D2N Port Klang-Penang-Port Klang (Wed)
19 January, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Penang-Phuket-Port Klang (Fri)
22 January, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Penang-Phuket-Port Klang (Mon)
Sailing itinerary departing from Penang
18 January, 2024 – 3D2N Penang-Port Klang-Penang (Thu)
20 January, 2024 – 4D3N Penang-Phuket-Port Klang-Penang (Sat)
23 January, 2024 – 3D2N Penang-Phuket-Port Klang (1-Way) (Tue)
Special rates starting at MYR499 for the three-day sailings are on offer from now until 31 July 2023
View More Info: https://sites.google.com/view/costaserena-hwajing/home
(Source: Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd)