Hwajing 34th-anniversary charter cruises

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 July 2023: Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd is celebrating its 34 anniversary, and to mark the occasion, it recently announced a “Charter Cruise Promo” featuring three charter cruises out of Port Klang and Penang.

Hwajing, a pioneer of cruise sales in the Malaysia tourism market, said it was a thank you to loyal guests who had supported the company during the pandemic travel pause.

Photo credit: Hwajing

The company is selling three-day, two-night sailings at MYR499 on three charters on the Costa Crociere Costa Serena, scheduled for January 2024.

Sailing itinerary departing from Port Klang

17 January, 2024 – 3D2N Port Klang-Penang-Port Klang (Wed)

19 January, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Penang-Phuket-Port Klang (Fri)

22 January, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Penang-Phuket-Port Klang (Mon)

Sailing itinerary departing from Penang

18 January, 2024 – 3D2N Penang-Port Klang-Penang (Thu)

20 January, 2024 – 4D3N Penang-Phuket-Port Klang-Penang (Sat)

23 January, 2024 – 3D2N Penang-Phuket-Port Klang (1-Way) (Tue)

Special rates starting at MYR499 for the three-day sailings are on offer from now until 31 July 2023

View More Info: https://sites.google.com/view/costaserena-hwajing/home

(Source: Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd)