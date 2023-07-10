Pandaw combines river and land trips

SINGAPORE, 11 July 2023: Pandaw Cruises introduces a new 15-night river and land tour of India from November 2023 to the end of March 2024.

The ‘Highlights of India’ tour features a roundtrip sailing out of Kolkata, exploring the Lower Ganges in West Bengal and a guided land tour of iconic tourist destinations Delhi, Taj Mahal in Agra and Jaipur. Land content starts with a flight from Kolkata to Delhi.

Photo credit: Pandaw Cruises. RV Kalaw Pandaw

The river sector of the trip starts and ends in Kolkata on board the RV Kalaw Pandaw while the land tour operates out of India’s capital Delhi. The 15-night combined river and land tour costs USD5,964 per person.

New cruise dates 2024/25

Pandaw has also released dates for 2024/25 (twice monthly departures from November to March) for its 10-night Laos Mekong expedition and a 12-night Upper Ganges cruise in India.

Fares start at USD3,924 for the 10-night Laos Mekong river cruise from Vientiane to Chiang Khong, while the starting fare for the 12-night Kolkata to Varanasi trip is pegged at USD5,790.