Wingie wings into India

DUBAI, 30 April 2024: WINGIE, a leading OTA in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, announced on Monday its expansion to India, a new key market.

The expansion marks a significant step for WINGIE, driven by the company’s success in the MENA region. With the launch of a dedicated local platform for India, WINGIE will cater to the growing demand for online flight booking services in this dynamic Indian subcontinent market.

Building on MENA Success, WINGIE Brings User-Friendly Booking Experience to South Asia.

The new localised platform will provide a tailored experience for Indian users while displaying prices in local currency to simplify the booking process.

“Our venture into the Indian market is a strategic expansion that reflects our mission to make travel more intuitive and personalised,” said Çağlar Erol, CEO of WINGIE. “Our excitement is beyond just reaching new markets — by establishing localised platforms, we are not just facilitating flight bookings, we anticipate empowering individuals in this country to explore the world easily and confidently.”

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a travel marketplace in the MENA region. It focuses mainly on flights operating under the domains wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae, and enuygun.com. The company offers various products, including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie.com is available in six languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visits to its platforms annually.

(SOURCE: Globalnewswire)