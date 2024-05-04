KUCHING, 3 May 2024: Sarawak is taking a monumental leap forward in its tourism endeavours by launching the ‘Sarawak Tourism Ambassador – Embrace and Act Tourism’ Programme.

The innovative initiative, unveiled by Deputy Minister for Tourism, YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, encapsulates the essence of patriotism and community engagement in promoting Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage and natural wonders to the world.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor said: “The responsibility of promoting tourism involves all citizens – corporates and individuals.” Emphasising inclusivity, the CEO highlighted the programme’s continuous journey towards raising awareness and bolstering the tourism sector through community involvement.

The ambassadors programme solidifies Sarawak’s tourism essence to ensure every visitor has an unforgettable experience. Through continuously enhancing tourism offerings and a culture of shared responsibility, Sarawak has established itself as the premier Gateway to the Captivating Wonders of Borneo. Sarawak continues to spotlight the state’s distinctive tourism drivers – its rich culture, thrilling adventures, breathtaking nature, delectable cuisine, and vibrant festivals—all topped with legendary hospitality.

The groundbreaking programme aims to reignite the passion for tourism within Sarawak Civil Service, recognising civil service as invaluable ambassadors for Sarawak’s tourism sector. The Minister’s speech underscored civil service’s pivotal role in driving economic development, cultural preservation, and fostering sustainable growth through their advocacy and engagement with communities, poised to become catalysts for change, embodying Sarawak’s spirit of hospitality and excellence in service.

“In the second phase of this programme, we aim to target 1,500 participants from the Sarawak Civil Service, spanning from May to October 2024. Under the theme ‘Embrace and Act Tourism’, we aim to instil a sense of ownership among Sarawak Civil Service members on the state’s tourism attractions. We strongly encourage our Sarawak Civil Service to see themselves as custodians of our state’s development, entrusted with promoting tourism,” Sharzede added.

As part of Sarawak’s robust tourism strategy, this programme aims to elevate the sector to contribute towards Sarawak’s overall target of 4 million visitors this year. In 2023, the industry witnessed a remarkable resurgence, with a staggering 93.82% growth compared to 2022. Tourism receipts surged to RM9.99 billion, reflecting a resilient and adaptable industry post-pandemic. Sarawak’s tourism performance in the first quarter of 2024 is also encouraging, recording a total of 1.18 million visitor arrivals from January to March 2024, with RM3.07 billion tourism receipts, with a growth of 31.2% in the same corresponding period in 2023.

The Ambassador Programme is a crucial strategy to promote Sarawak’s world-renowned Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024, slated for 28 to 30 June under the theme ‘Evolution.’ Targeting over 25,000 visitors, RWMF2024 continues its commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism.

Since 2011, STB has been dedicated to Responsible Tourism, environmental preservation, and community support, as evidenced by initiatives like waste management and energy conservation, which align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Ambassadors are called upon to lead the charge in championing Responsible Tourism and ensuring a sustainable future for Sarawak’s tourism, primarily through the promotion of RWMF.

The programme’s online learning platform, developed in collaboration with Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, underscored Sarawak’s commitment to digitalisation, innovation, and accessibility. By equipping participants with comprehensive knowledge and insights into Sarawak’s tourism destinations, the programme aims to nurture a legion of ambassadors dedicated to promoting Sarawak’s tourism offerings with pride and authenticity.

STB’s dedication to innovation and inclusivity shone through with the expansion of the Ambassadorship Programme to the Sarawak Civil Service, building on the success of the previous phase, a collaboration with e-hailing drivers. The inaugural programme had 1,000 participants who achieved a perfect 100% score in the Sarawak Ambassadors Programme on e-learning, comprising e-hailing Drivers and Sarawak Tourist Guides Association (SkTGA) members, as well as reaching almost 700 participants of Public Tourist Guides through PUSTAKA’s e-Pandei,

For more information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com.