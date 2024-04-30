AirAsia adds two destinations in India

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 May 2024: AirAsia announced another historic milestone in its expansion journey to India, launching two new routes to the famed cities of Kozhikode and Guwahati.

This marks the airline’s 14th and 15th routes to the country, adding to its rapidly growing network in West Asia. The new flight services are set to take off on 1 August 2024 with a thrice-weekly frequency.

Kozhikode and Guwahati, each with their own unique charm, are waiting to be explored. From the bustling spice markets and exquisite Malabar cuisine of Kozhikode to the breathtaking Brahmaputra River and sacred religious sites of Guwahati, these cities offer a deeply-rooted blend of culture and gastronomy that will captivate every traveller.

Kozhikode, sometimes called Calicut, is a picturesque city in Kerala state in south India, famed for its bustling spice markets, exquisite Malabar cuisine, and ancient buildings. Thanks to its steadfast commitment to harnessing culture and creativity, it is also the first UNESCO-designated city of literature in India. Visitors to the city will be treated to the world-famous hospitality of Kerala, as well as stunning sunsets and panoramic sights.

Guwahati, situated in northeast India in Assam, is surrounded by natural scenic spots and breathtaking views of the Brahmaputra River. The city is also home to sacred religious sites, namely the Kamakhya, Umananda and Hajo temples.

To celebrate this milestone in true AirAsia style, the airline offers free* seats from Kuala Lumpur to Kozhikode and Guwahati with starting fares of just MYR201*and from INR4,132* from the two cities to Kuala Lumpur, enabling guests to explore both countries affordably.

Book from now until 5 May 2024 for travel between 1 August 2024 to 17 June 2025.

Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia, Paul Caroll said: “We are accelerating in India, one of AirAsia’s biggest markets, with two brand new routes to these renowned destinations. Both Kozhikode and Guwahati boast immense tourism potential, each offering its own unique charm. AirAsia is the sole airline in Malaysia, providing affordable direct connectivity to these cities, enabling travellers to explore them conveniently.”

Flight schedule from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Kozhikode (CCJ) & Guwahati (GUA):

*International: all-in one-way fare from MYR 201 & INR 4,132, Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Subject to government approval. T&C apply.