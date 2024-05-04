DUBAI, UAE, 3 May 2024: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has returned to Phnom Penh with a daily scheduled flight via Singapore. The resumption expanded the Emirates Far East network to 21 points, and Singapore’s operations to four daily flights.

The newly added service from Singapore was commemorated in the airline’s dedicated Airport Lounge with a cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of His Excellency Jamal Abdulla Mohammed Bin Abdulwahab AlSuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, Vy. Samdy, First secretary Cambodia Embassy in Singapore and Steven Ler, President of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS). The ceremony was led by Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management and Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Far East, for Emirates and Rashid Al Fajeer, Emirates’ Area Manager Singapore.

Operated by a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the airline’s flight EK348 arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport on 1 May and was welcomed with a traditional Cambodian dance performance. The senior Emirates delegation, accompanied by international media, was received by Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, Minister in Charge Dr Mao Havannall and Cambodia Airports CEO Cyril Girot.

Nabil Sultan commented on Emirates’ resumed operations to Phnom Penh: “Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage and growing economy make it an attractive destination for leisure and business travel. We’re excited for this unique gateway to join our already extensive Far East network again. Through the linked services between Singapore and Phnom Penh, we can also support the trade and business movements between the two regional hubs and facilitate the convenient shipment of imports and exports between Singapore, Cambodia and the UAE, as well as other markets in our global network.

“We thank the local authorities in Cambodia for facilitating the return of our operations to Phnom Penh. We look forward to offering a world-class travel experience for customers and driving more visitors into Singapore and Cambodia.”

Cambodia Airports Chief Executive Officer Cyril Girot said: “Phnom Penh International Airport rebuilds its international route network as Emirates reconnects with the Kingdom’s capital city. This is great news for passengers who will have more access to inbound and outbound travel options, further improving their journey experience.”

Emirates’ daily flight EK348 departs Dubai at 0230 and arrives in Singapore at 1405. The flight then departs Singapore at 1535, arriving in Phnom Penh at 1635. Emirates’ return flight EK349 leaves Phnom Penh at 2050 and arrives in Singapore at 2350. The flight then departs Singapore at 0140 the next day, arriving in Dubai at 0455. All times are local.

Tickets to Phnom Penh can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.

Driving trade from Cambodia with Emirates SkyCargo

Over the last 2 years, Emirates SkyCargo has handled 2,420 tonnes of cargo to and from Phnom Penh via a road feeder service and interline partnerships, providing connectivity via Thailand and Malaysia to the airline’s vast global network. With the launch of the daily passenger flight, Emirates SkyCargo will streamline operations and further strengthen trade links between Cambodia and the wider world with an available capacity of 300 tonnes per week into key markets such as the UAE, USA, Canada, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

With the market poised for significant growth, Emirates SkyCargo will support Cambodian businesses by exporting their goods worldwide via its state-of-the-art hub in Dubai. Key anticipated commodities include apparel, readymade garments and fashion, fresh fruit, chilled meat and other perishables, which will be transported quickly, efficiently and reliably via the airline’s multi-vertical specialised product portfolio.

Emirates’ Fly Better experience

Emirates operates its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration on flights to Phnom Penh, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience and regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can relax with more than 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content in more than 40 languages, including movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

The airline has won multiple awards throughout its successful history, including the 2024 APEX World Class Airline for delivering outstanding customer service and showcasing the highest global standards of safety and well-being, sustainability, and guest experience. Emirates’ sustainable Economy Class amenity kit has also received a 2024 IFSA award for ‘Best Onboard Amenity’.

