Lisbon’s locals improve P&O shore trip

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2023: P&O Cruises and Time Out launch a new Lisbon shore experience, ‘The Flavours of Lisbon by Time Out’, led by experts and locals.

P&O Cruises’ new Lisbon shore experiences are created in partnership with and curated by the city experts at Time Out, a global media and hospitality brand.

Photo credit: P&O Cruises.

On selected cruises, ‘The Flavours of Lisbon by Time Out shore experience will offer guests a taste of local food with a hands-on cooking class in the world-famous Time Out Market and an opportunity to discover the Baixa district famed for its stunning architecture, famous yellow trams and Pink Street, one of Lisbon’s most photo-worthy locations.

‘The Flavours of Lisbon by Time Out and P&O Cruises’ shore experience for adults only costs £109 per person and is available initially on the following three cruises. (Cruises depart and return to Southampton Port, UK.)

Spain and Portugal, 14-night cruise on Iona from £799 per person for an inside cabin. Departs 23 September 2023.

Mediterranean, 13-night cruise on Arvia from £699 per person for an inside cabin. Departs 14 October 2023.

Spain and Portugal, 14-night cruise on Iona from £699 per person for an inside cabin. Departs 28 October 2023.