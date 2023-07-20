Facial biometrics speed up passenger checks

SINGAPORE, 21 July 2023: Carnival Cruise Line continues to expand the use of facial biometric technology to expedite the debarkation process for more than 3 million guests.

In partnership with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), nine of Carnival’s 14 US homeports use secure, streamlined technology.

Photo credit: Carnival Corporation.

The system is active in Miami, Port Canaveral, Tampa, Jacksonville, New York, Baltimore, Mobile, Galveston and Long Beach.

Across the homeports where facial biometrics is being used, the debarkation process has been accelerated by an average of 30%.

“Thanks to our partnership with CBP, these technology solutions make the process more efficient while giving guests a sense of safety and security, knowing their information is protected,” Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.

She claims the process is simple. Guests debarking ships at the end of a closed loop cruise pause at a kiosk with a camera and take a photo. Within seconds, the image is biometrically compared to their passport or visa photo to verify the guest’s identity with over 98% accuracy. US travellers and select foreign nationals who prefer to opt out of the facial biometric process can request a manual document check from a CBP Officer, consistent with existing US admission regulations.