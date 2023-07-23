SINGAPORE, 24 July 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed Norwegian Joy will undergo product enhancements in January 2024 to elevate the onboard guest experience.

The improvements will include a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, an expanded Vibe Beach Club, 24 new staterooms, and a redesigned three-bedroom Haven Premier Owner’s Suites during a dry-dock visit from 22 January to 12 February 2024.

Once completed, guests will access an elevated onboard spa experience with a brand-new Thermal Suite, soon to be the largest of the Breakaway-Plus class ships. A separate lounge area will feature three times as many of the popular hot tile loungers, and guests can enjoy easy access to relaxing and reinvigorating experiences, including a sauna, ice room and aromatic steam room.

The redesign will include repurposing the Observation Lounge to create 24 new balcony staterooms and recategorise 40 new spa balcony staterooms, including direct access to the Mandara Spa and the premiering Thermal Suite.

Norwegian Joy’s Haven by Norwegian Premier Owner’s Suites with a Large Balcony will be expanded to three bedrooms. The two suites will include three bedrooms; three and a half bathrooms; fully renovated living rooms, master bedrooms and outdoor balcony furniture, and a new separate dining room overlooking the forward-facing The Haven Horizon Lounge.

Norwegian Joy will resume sailings post dry dock on 13 February 2024, when she embarks on an 11-Day Transatlantic voyage from Southampton, UK, to Miami, Florida, in the US. In March 2024, the ship will cruise seven-day round-trip Caribbean voyages from Miami before sailing to Bermuda from New York for summer 2024.