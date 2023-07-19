Do you need to build a winning team in a hurry?

BANGKOK, 20 July 2023: Building a winning team in travel or hospitality is on the agenda at the next Skal International Bangkok event to be hosted during lunch from 1130 to 1400 on 8 August at the Hotel Nikko Bangkok Thonglor.

Skal International Bangkok has recruited Richard Cohen, a personal performance coach, trainer, and author, to spell out what it takes to build the right team. He heads The LAB, Bangkok’s personalised health and fitness studio. He is listed among Thailand Tatler’s top 300 resident expatriates in Thailand and a recipient of the Big Chilli Expat Entrepreneur Award.

Hotel Nikko Bangkok 27 Soi Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor). Skal lunch venue.

During his lunch pep talk, Cohen will share insights on team building, offering strategies to develop stronger, more resilient, and higher-performing teams. His expertise and experience will give attendees practical tips and actionable advice to foster organisational success.

Learning how to motivate and build a winning team comes at a price; THB950 for the lunch drinks and the pep talk on coaching and building sales teams. The lunch and talk will set you back THB1,650 if you are not a member.

To reserve your spot, visit www.skalbangkok.com or email [email protected] for more details or a membership, email [email protected]