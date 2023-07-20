Expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit sets sail

SINGAPORE, 21 July 12023: Seabourn, a luxury voyages and expedition specialist, will offer once-in-a-lifetime expedition experiences on its newest purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition vessel, Seabourn Pursuit, set to debut during mid-August 2023.

Seabourn Pursuit is scheduled to enter service on 12 August 2023 and will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before embarking on two voyages across the Atlantic and the Caribbean.

Photo credit Carnival Corporation. A Seabourn submersible.

On 10 October 2023, the ship will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys, heading south to explore coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.

With the addition of Seabourn Pursuit to the fleet, Seabourn will provide guests with inclusive expedition offerings such as Zodiac cruising, nature walks and hikes, scuba diving, and snorkelling available on most itineraries.

In addition, the ship will offer optional expeditions with dives on two custom-built luxury submersibles and kayaking at select destinations. Led by a world-class expedition team of 24 experts, including scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more, guests will receive the highest level of knowledge and guidance throughout their Seabourn expedition voyage.

Expedition experiences

Zodiacs: Each ship has a fleet of 24 Zodiacs, which adds an extra dimension to the Seabourn expedition experience. Zodiac cruising is available on all Seabourn Pursuit sailings, including the line’s first-ever voyages to the iconic Kimberley region in Australia between June and August 2024.

Kayaking: Kayaking will be available on Seabourn Pursuit’s Antarctica voyages between November 2023 and February 2024 and her South Pacific sailings between March and October 2024, excluding the Kimberley voyages between June and August 2024.

Submersibles: Available on select itineraries, including Seabourn Pursuit’s Antarctica voyages between November 2023 and February 2024, as well as its South Pacific sailings between March and October 2024, excluding the Kimberley voyages between June and August 2024. Safety design features include a safety buoy and maximum diving depths of 300 metres (less than 1,000 feet), and a surface boat remains near the submersibles throughout each dive.

Scuba Diving: Complimentary dive experiences will be available on Seabourn Pursuit’s voyages across the South Pacific, from Polynesia to Melanesia, between March and October 2024, excluding the Kimberley voyages.

Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across the islands of the South Pacific and eventually to Australia, which will be the start of the line’s first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024.

The iconic Kimberley, with its red sandstone gorges, rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and Aboriginal life and history, is the ideal setting for a truly, world-class expedition experience. In addition to the Kimberley, Seabourn Pursuit will visit Papua New Guinea, West Papua, and Indonesia and sail across the South Pacific between Chile and Melanesia between March and October 2024.

Seabourn Pursuit is designed and built to PC6 Polar Class standards for diverse environments like its sister ship Seabourn Venture. It has nearly 30,000 square feet of deck space, indoor and outdoor guest areas with almost 270-degree views, and a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors throughout the ship. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and PLC.