Etihad deploys Airbus A380 on London route

ABU DHABI, 31 July 2023: Etihad Airways has resumed Airbus A380 flights from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow. The first of Etihad’s four Airbus A380s returned to the airline’s most popular international route Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow last week.

Etihad Airways chief executive officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “We’re excited to welcome guests once again onboard Etihad’s A380s and step into a truly remarkable experience. The aircraft adds much-needed capacity connecting Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow, allowing us to build our network and increase frequencies across the network. With a surge in demand for travel over the summer, the return of our much-loved A380 comes at the perfect time.”

The economy cabin features 68 Economy Space seats offering an additional 4 inches in legroom and 337 Economy Smart seats with Etihad’s signature fixed-wing headrest and oversized pillows for added comfort.

There are 70 Business Studios available on Etihad’s A380 upper deck, granting privacy to customers. On the upper deck, guests can enjoy access to The Lobby, a serviced lounge and a bar area between the first and business cabins.

Four Etihad’s A380 aircraft operate on the Abu Dhabi – London route; flights EY11 and EY12 since 25 July and EY19 and EY20 from 1 August.