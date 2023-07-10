Bangkok, Thailand, 10 July 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is thrilled to announce the official grand opening of its first-ever hotel in Japan, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, and is eager to invite travellers from around the world to be the first to experience this stunning new property.

To help celebrate the occasion, esteemed guests were in attendance, including Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura; His Excellency Ambassador of Thailand to Japan, Singtong Lapisatepun; Suthikiati Chirathivat, Chairman of the Board of Centara Hotels & Resorts; Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts; Suparat Chirathivat, Executive Vice President Corporate Development of Central Group; as well as Centara Hotels & Resorts partners – Takashi Yamazaki, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Urban Development of Taisei Corporation, and Kenichi Fujino, President of Kanden Realty & Development Co., Ltd.

Conveniently located a 45-minute drive from Kansai International Airport and steps from Namba train station in the heart of Osaka’s vibrant shopping and entertainment district, the newly unveiled 33-storey Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is a modern architectural masterpiece ready to welcome guests to experience Centara’s signature warm hospitality, world-class service, and warm Thai family values.

Elegant and simply breathtaking, 515 spacious and exquisitely appointed rooms and suites, including Superior, Deluxe, Family, and Club, range in size from 27 to 56 square metres and are meticulously designed with floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary amenities for unparalleled serenity. Various room configurations are available to suit the needs of every traveller, including Family rooms with bunk beds for children.

An array of world-class facilities – including state-of-the-art meeting and events spaces with a stunning ballroom, modern co-working spaces, and an extraordinary rooftop dining destination – set the stage for remarkable experiences. From sunset cocktail hours to extravagant weddings, every detail is handled with impeccably personalised service to create memories enriched by every moment. Guests also have access to a fully-equipped fitness centre and Japan’s first SPA Cenvaree, where a unique mix of treatments, including traditional Thai massage, holistic therapies and healing rituals, rejuvenate and invigorate the mind, body and spirit.

The newest dining destination in Osaka, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, offers a sky-high culinary journey with an eclectic selection of world-class bars and restaurants on its 32nd and 33rd floors. Guests are invited to revel in panoramic rooftop views while indulging in the finest whiskeys and premium dry-aged steak at WhiskeyNova Steakhouse or sampling mouthwatering smokehouse fare at Kunsei Kitchen. Lounge-style afternoon tea is served amidst baseball memorabilia at Smoke & Spin. At the same time, alfresco cocktails and a delectable Western menu are available at Crudo Deck before the melodic sounds of resident DJs serenade hotel goers as both venues transition from day to night. Automata delivers self-pour beer and signature cocktails in a hidden retro-futuristic fantasyland boasting breathtaking cityscape vistas.

A true haven for foodies, Centara Grand Osaka, is also home to all-day coffee and pastries at Platform 2 and the sumptuous flavours of home-style Thai cuisine at Suan Bua and succulent seafood at the Embassy of Crab.

“We are overjoyed to officially open the doors to Centara Grand Hotel Osaka and begin welcoming guests from around the world to experience Centara’s unique style of hospitality and service. It is an honour to bring our brand to the incredible city of Osaka, and we look forward to working together with our esteemed partners further to expand our offerings in Japan in the future,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

To celebrate its opening, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka has announced a selection of special offers, each with spectacular perks tailored to various travellers, including exclusive introductory room rates, spa packages, rooftop dining experiences and more. Travellers not yet members of the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme can sign up for free in less than a minute at www.CentaraThe1.com, and immediately start enjoying special member rates, earning points and taking advantage of more exclusive privileges.

For more information on Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgo