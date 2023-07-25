Air France KLM Group debuts FlyingBlue+

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2023: Pointspay, a loyalty marketing and payment platform, has sealed a five-year partnership with Flying Blue, the loyalty programme of the Air France KLM Group.

The new platform, Flying Blue+, will initially be launched in France and the Netherlands, allowing members to earn and spend Flying Blue Miles when shopping online simply by selecting Flying Blue+ as the payment option at checkout in the merchant’s online storefront.

Members will also be given the option of paying with a combination of miles and card payment using Pointspay’s patented points-plus-cash slider.

Flying Blue members can earn and spend miles across various merchants within the Flying Blue+ ecosystem. This partnership will allow members to save money, add possibilities on how they earn and spend their miles and accelerate their ability to earn rewards such as upgrades and more.

The launch of Flying Blue+ is made possible through Pointspay’s e-commerce (Magento, OpenCart & WooCommerce) & payment partners (Adyen & Buckaroo), making it easier than ever for merchants to accept & offer Flying Blue+ as a payment method at checkout.

Air France and KLM’s Flying Blue programme senior vice president Ben Lipsey commented: “Flying Blue+ allows our members to earn and spend their Miles at online merchants easily. The customer journey is smooth since members can shop directly with the participating merchants and secure a seamless payment experience.”