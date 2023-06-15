SQ makes senior management changes

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2023: Singapore Airlines announced several senior management appointments earlier this week, effective 10 September 2023.

Tan Kai Ping, executive vice president of finance and strategy and chief financial officer, takes on the role of executive vice president of operations and chief operations officer. He will be responsible for SIA’s Cabin Crew, Customer Services and Operations, Engineering, and Flight Operations divisions.

JoAnn Tan, senior vice president of marketing planning, will be appointed senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer.

Dai Hao Yu, divisional vice president of digital, will be promoted to acting senior vice president of marketing planning.

Mak Swee Wah, executive vice president of operations and chief operations officer, will retire on 9 September 2023 after 40 years with Singapore Airlines.

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said: “These new appointments reflect the strength of SIA’s management bench and are a testament to our executives’ ability to undertake a wide range of senior-level responsibilities. Having the right talent in place will ensure that the SIA Group is ready to take on future challenges and seize the opportunities that come our way.”