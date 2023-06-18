AirAsia X adds flights to Amritsar

SEPANG, 19 June 2023: AirAsia X continues to expand its medium-haul network by resuming direct services from Kuala Lumpur to Amritsar in northern India.

From 3 September 2023, the four times weekly services will provide access to Amritsar, a destination with strong potential in terms of religious significance, tourism attractions, commercial opportunities, and trade prospects.

As the second destination to India after New Delhi, this route will deliver an additional annual capacity of 157,263 seats between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar for AAX.

AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said: “We are pleased to restart our direct services to Amritsar, home to the world-famous Golden Temple. Amritsar holds a monumental cultural and religious significance, and this route not only provides the opportunity for our guests in the region to visit the holy city affordably but also for the people in Amritsar to visit amazing holiday destinations with the best value fares, including Perth, Melbourne, Bali, Bangkok and more with our Fly-Thru service.

“The restart of this route is also part of our efforts to strengthen AAX’s position in South Asia, complementing our robust network in North Asia. We are optimistic that this route relaunch will enhance our medium-haul destination offering with affordable fares and contribute to the overall business growth.”

To celebrate the route recommencement, AAX offers promotional all-in*fare from MYR299* one-way for the economy seat and MYR999* one-way for Premium Flatbed. In addition, guests travelling to/from Amritsar will also enjoy 50% off check-in baggage when they book from today until 2 July 2023 for the travel period from 3 September 2023 to 30 March 2024.

Amritsar is one of Punjab’s top destinations in northwestern India, which but underserved by airlines from the Asia Pacific region. The city is also home to Sikh’s most sacred shrine, the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), and has plenty of historical monuments, including Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border and Gobindgarh Fort.

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Amritsar (ATQ):

*The all-in fare is for one-way travel only, including airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. Terms and conditions apply.