Aqua Expeditions introduces summer special

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2023: Aqua Expeditions, a curator of small ship expeditions, has launched an Indonesian Summer Special with 20% off all cabin bookings for Aqua Blu in June, July and August.

Aqua Expeditions’ sailings explore the hidden gems of the Indonesian Archipelago, including the Komodo National Park, Spice Islands or Raja Ampat, aboard the small-ship vessel Aqua Blu a former British Naval Explorer. The 60-metre yacht is the first ever long-range ocean explorer permanently based in East Indonesia.

The boutique ship Aqua Blu has 15 contemporary suites, and the onboard dining experience is designed by consulting chef Benjamin Cross.

Departing from Bali and Flores, the seven-night Komodo voyages will circle the three main islands and 26 islets that comprise the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Komodo National Park, home to prehistoric creatures like the famous Komodo dragon, the largest lizard species on Earth. The region is also a diver’s and snorkeler’s paradise, with 1,000 species of marine life like manta rays, sea turtles and nearly 300 species of coral. Guests will have the rare opportunity to swim with whale sharks.

The 20% savings are applicable on Aqua Blu’s seven-night departures until 26 August 2023. Cruise prices start from USD8,960 per person.

For more information visit: https://www.aquaexpeditions.com/