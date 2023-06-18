Penang to host 45th IAA World Congress

PENANG Malaysia, 19 June 2023: Penang has won the bid to host the next International Advertising Association (IAA) World Congress, making it the first time the prestigious event visits Southeast Asia.

The event will be Scheduled from 6 to 8 March 2024, jointly hosted by IAA Malaysia, Penang State EXCO Office for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) and Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB).

Yeoh Soon Hin, the State Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy.

An official industry networking event hosted by PETACE and PCEB was held at the Amari Spice Hotel on Thursday, 15 June, to confirm the 45th IAA World Congress would convene in Penang.

In attendance was the Honorable Yeoh Soon Hin, the State Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy, who commented: “With our diverse multi-faceted multi-cultural heritage and culture, Malaysia is a destination that offers much for business event visitors. Penang is proud to host the 45th IAA World Congress 2024, for it will further cement the reputation of both Penang and

Malaysia as Southeast Asia’s most advantageous, preferable and safe Business Event destination.”

The International Advertising Association was established in 1938 and is the only global association representing all marketing and marketing communications industry spheres.