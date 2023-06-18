India’s domestic passenger data recovers

DELHI, India, 19 June 2023: Passengers carried by India’s domestic airlines grew 36.10% from January to May 2023 and expanded 15.24% during May, a performance the Ministry of Civil Aviation described as impressive.

Reporting on the aviation sector’s recovery, the ministry quoted traffic data provided by domestic airlines reached an impressive milestone of 63,607,000 from January to May 2023. It represented a significant annual growth rate of 36.10% compared to January to May 2022. During that period in 2022, the passenger count reached 46,737,000.

The ministry also reported that passenger complaints decreased in May 2023 compared to May 2019. In May 2019, 746 passenger-related complaints were registered by scheduled domestic airlines compared with 556 passenger complaints in May 2023.

Commenting on the recovery data in the aviation industry, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia said:

“The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders have played a crucial role in propelling the growth of the aviation sector and establishing India as a prominent global aviation hub. The consistent expansion of the domestic airline industry and the birth of regional airlines are strengthening our economy, connecting people throughout the nation and ensuring last-mile connectivity through the UDAN Scheme.”