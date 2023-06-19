New air link between Jakarta and Kuching

KUCHING, 20 June 2023: Sarawak’s capital city welcomed guests on AirAsia’s maiden flight from Jakarta, Indonesia, that arrived at Kuching International Airport last Thursday.

Minister for Transport Sarawak, YB Dato’ Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew and Ministry of Tourism Indonesia regional marketing director, Raden Wisnu Sindhutrisno, welcomed guests on the inaugural flight QZ530 from Jakarta.

Caption (L-R) YB Senator Tuan Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian, Director Of International Relations, Malaysia – Indonesia Business Council, Bapak Captain Wuri Septiawan, Director Of Flight Operations, Indonesia Airasia, YBhg Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Mayor, Council of the City of Kuching South (MBKS) YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister For Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak, YB Dato' Sri Lee Kim Shin Minister For Transport Sarawak, Bapak Raden Sigit Witjaksono, Consul General, Consulate General Of The Republic Of Indonesia (Kuching), & Dato' Thomas Tieng Mee Tung.

This new route, operated by Indonesia AirAsia, marks AirAsia’s fourth international route connecting Sarawak to ASEAN, following AirAsia Malaysia’s routes from Kuching, Miri and Sibu to Singapore launched last year. The ceremony was jointly organised by AirAsia, the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, Tourism Board and supported by Malaysia Airports.

Minister of Transport Sarawak YB Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said: “I would like to commend the excellent groundwork done by AirAsia in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Indonesia and Jakarta Tourism Authority to prepare this route and to ensure that it is not only sought after by Sarawakians but also encourages Indonesians to visit Kuching and Sarawak.

“It is pertinent that all industry stakeholders take it as our joint responsibility to promote Sarawak in strategic markets like Indonesia and ensure the route is sustainable. Connection to Jakarta is a precursor to wider connectivity from Sarawak to other parts of Indonesia, especially with establishing the country’s new administrative capital Nusantara, in East Kalimantan.”

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor added: “We are thrilled to welcome AirAsia Indonesia’s direct flight from Jakarta to Kuching, one week ahead of Sarawak’s iconic Rainforest World Music Festival 2023. This direct flight service not only makes travelling more accessible for both Sarawakians and Indonesians, but it also marks a significant step in strengthening the connectivity between these two destinations.”

AirAsia now operates 23 weekly international flights to Sarawak from Singapore and Jakarta and will increase frequencies in tandem with demand.

Flight schedule from Jakarta (CGK) to Kuching (KCH):