Traveloka deals in Malaysia and Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 June 2023: Traveloka, a leading travel platform in Southeast Asia, has launched a ‘Now, Not Never’ campaign to boost family bookings in Malaysia.

Open until 9 July, Traveloka travel users can score discounts of up to MYR445 – with an additional 37,000 points – for airline tickets, accommodation, and Xperience bookings on Traveloka, Bernama’s news service reported on Monday.

Points campaign in Indonesia.

Points are earned on flights, accommodation, travel experience bookings, and ground transport.

Meanwhile, Traveloka’s Super Pesta Points competition runs until 10 August 10, 2023. The campaign is open to all Traveloka consumers in Indonesia. It offers a Wuling Alvez EX electric car as the grand prize and a total prize pool of over IDR 500 million.

To benefit travel, consumers must register to immediately start participating in the competition to accumulate Priority Points or Extra Points during the Super Pesta Points period.

(Source: Bernama, Traveloka)