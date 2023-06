DUBAI, UAE, 8 June 2023: They’re here and flying high – Emirates Flight Training Academy’s three new Diamond aircraft have taken to the skies and flown straight into the cadet training programme.

Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), which recently delivered one of the most advanced pilot training programmes in the world, welcomed the third Diamond DA42-VI light piston twin-engine aircraft into its fleet. The Diamonds have ushered in the academy’s multi-engine piston (MEP) training, serving as a bridge between training on a single engine and a light jet and rounding off EFTA’s training fleet to 30 aircraft.

With a flying range of 1,225 nautical miles and resplendent in Emirates’ new signature livery, the aircraft made their journey from Vienna, Austria, to Dubai, and it was nothing short of a travel log as EFTA’s instructor pilots made pit stops in Heraklion, Crete and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Combined with the 27 Cirrus and Phenom jets in its fleet, EFTA’s students will train on three types of aircraft before they graduate from the academy – a rarity in cadet flight training.

Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President of Emirates Flight Training Academy, said: “Our vision for our cadet programme is to constantly invest in and shape our training ecosystem with the most sophisticated tools, technology and infrastructure, which ensure our cadets are real-world ready and graduate with the highest levels of skills, capability and competence. We will continue to deliver on our promise to maintain a steady and robust pipeline of pilots for Emirates and the airline industry.

“The Diamonds fit perfectly in between our single-engine aircraft and the very light jets in our training fleet. Reliable, cutting-edge and eco-friendly, they are fully aligned with our goals as our trainees now also gain experience on multi-engine piston aircraft. Our cadets are delighted with the addition to the fleet – it means more aircraft types and a more varied learning experience.”

The academy had placed the order for the three Diamond DA42-VI aircraft and its corresponding flight simulator in March this year in a deal worth EUR 4 million in list prices. The simulator is expected to be delivered soon. Cadets will commence training on the Diamond aircraft in the coming months.

The 4-seat DA42-VI is the newest version of Diamond’s technology leading light piston twin-engine aircraft. It’s the first certified general aviation piston aircraft to combine modern technology airframe, avionics, and power plants.

About Emirates Flight Training Academy

In 2017, Emirates launched the Emirates Flight Training Academy in Dubai South to train UAE nationals and international cadets to become pilots. The academy combines cutting-edge learning technologies and a modern fleet of 30 training aircraft to train cadets with no previous knowledge of flying. All graduates have the unique opportunity to go through Emirates’ stringent recruitment process – which has had a success rate of 100% to date.

Currently, EFTA’s fleet has 22 x Cirrus SR22 G6 single-engine piston, 5 x Embraer Phenom 100EV very light jet, and 3 x Diamond DA42-VI light piston twin-engine aircraft.

EFTA’s state-of-the-art facility, equal to 200 football fields, has 36 modern classrooms, 6 full-motion flight simulators, an independent Air Traffic Control Tower, and a dedicated 1,800m long runway.

Ground school (53 weeks): All 36 classrooms have two 86″ touchscreens, running bespoke training software created specifically for EFTA. Cadets undergo at least 1,100 hours of ground-based training and access the material via their own devices, which are digitally interconnected, creating an interactive training environment.

Flying school (315 hours): Cadets train on simulators, single-engine Cirrus and Phenom jets, and soon on the Diamond twin-engine aircraft.

