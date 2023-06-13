Klook: Millennials and Gen Zs are culture vultures

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2023: Summer typically brings to mind the sun, sand, and sea, but this year, Millennial and Gen Z travellers across Asia-Pacific are embracing their inner culture vultures to seek inspiration from their travels. Klook unveils insights into the vibrant travel motivations of these demographics for this season.

“More than half (53%) of Millennials and Gen Zs are ready to travel abroad this summer, and they are looking to make their summer holidays more colourful and memorable through inspiring experiences,” shares Klook vice president of global marketing Marcus Yong.

“This summer marks a milestone as Asia fully reopens after three years, and we witness these travellers ramping up on their plans for an unforgettable holiday season.”

The search for inspiration is a powerful motivator for many Millennial and Gen Z travellers in APAC, with 1 in 4 travellers actively seeking it out on their journeys.

2023’s summer palette seeks to inspire

When planning a holiday, many travellers focus on practical details such as accommodation, transportation, and a well-planned itinerary. However, one aspect often overlooked is the power of using colours and the feelings they can evoke.

This summer, purple takes centre stage as the symbol of inspiration, with Millennials and Gen Zs eagerly embracing cultural experiences to find inspiration during their travels.

“Traveling is a gateway to self-discovery and personal growth, with a growing trend among Millennials and Gen Zs seeking inspiration through immersive experiences. They crave connections with diverse cultures, artistic expressions, and the inspiration that the world offers,” says Marcus Yong.

Some of the ways travellers find inspiration is by being out in nature and exploring a city. Interestingly, Millennials (49%) prefer being out in nature compared to Gen Zs (39%). They lean towards city-based activities. One-third of these travellers are interested in immersive experiences such as museum visits and art jamming workshops, with Klook seeing over a 30% increase in bookings for these cultural activities in 2023 compared to the end of 2022.

Regarding regional differences, travellers from Hong Kong (44%) are most likely to find inspiration by hitting the concrete to get to know a city better. In comparison, travellers from the Philippines (55%) are more drawn to the outdoors and nature. Some top outdoor experiences across APAC include island hopping and boat tours, strolls through botanical gardens and canopy walks.

Getting that perfect summer holiday with colour psychology

When it comes to making this summer holiday one to remember, colour can play a big role in shaping travellers’ experiences.

According to Principal Psychologist Dr Geraldine Tan from The Therapy Room, colour can influence travellers in subtle but significant ways, affecting their mood, behaviour, and overall enjoyment of their trip.

“The colours and environments we come across during travel can strongly affect our emotional state and influence our actions, making us more inclined towards certain activities. On a beach vacation, the cool colours of the ocean and sky might help travellers feel free and calm and be more inclined towards relaxing activities. Or when they visit a bustling city, the bright colours might make them feel energised and excited and more inclined to participate in hands-on experiences.” says Dr Geraldine Tan.

Here are some ways travellers can use colour psychology to hack that holiday feeling they are after.

Seek blue for freedom

Blue evokes a sense of freedom and limitlessness. 52% of travellers across Asia Pacific associate blue with the feeling of freedom during their summer journeys, with top holiday activities being beach days and road trips. In 2023, road trips are one of the most sought-after activities, with car rental bookings growing more than a third since the start of the year.

Embrace purple for inspiration

Purple symbolises inspiration and creativity. It sparks the imagination and encourages the exploration of new experiences. The top destinations with travellers searching for inspiration through cultural activities this summer are Vietnam (33%), Singapore (28%) and Thailand (28%).

Find peace in green for relaxation

The colour green is often linked to nature, which brings about healing and renewal, and can evoke a sense of peacefulness. Travellers from Singapore (60%) and the Philippines (57%) seek relaxation through wellness-based activities such as a spa session, while travellers from Taiwan (32%) and Thailand (30%) find it through nature-based physical activities like hiking instead.

Discover joy in orange

Bright colours like orange evoke feelings of joy, happiness, and optimism. While joy is a significant holiday feeling for 47% of travellers across APAC, the experiences that bring them joy vary. Gen Zs prefer seeking joy through the adrenaline of theme parks (46%) compared to Millennials (32%), who find more delight in being outdoors in nature.

By understanding and utilising colour psychology principles, travellers can chase that perfect summer vibe and create unforgettable memories.

