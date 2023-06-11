BA starts flights to Cincinnati

SINGAPORE, 12 June 2023: British Airways launched a direct service to Cincinnati’s Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) last week from its London Heathrow Airport hub.

Service between Cincinnati and London operates five times weekly during the current summer months and four times during the winter timetable. The airline will fly Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 on the route with a three-class configuration; Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy).

The Ohio city becomes the 27th American destination served by British Airways and strengthens the carrier’s claim to be the largest overseas airline serving the US.

The central Cincinnati metropolitan area – straddling the Ohio River – is spread across southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. It extends to portions of southeastern Indiana and allows British Airways to tap a potential market of 11 million people living within a 120-mile radius of Cincinnati’s airport.

British Airways also offers connections from its home at London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to nearly 200 destinations in 65 countries worldwide, including routes with partner airlines.

