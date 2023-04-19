Marriott extends Vinpearl accord

HO CHI MINH CITY, 20 April 2023: Marriott International has signed agreements with Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure chain, for an additional seven hotels and resorts comprising more than 2,500 rooms.

These seven hotels add to eight hotels announced in 2022 when Marriott first entered into agreements with Vinpearl. It will make the hotel developer Marriott’s largest owner in Vietnam, with 15 hotels and resorts.

“This signing marks another milestone in our collaboration with Vinpearl, and we are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with these additional signings,” highlighted Marriott International president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Rajeev Menon.

“With new locations earmarked in important tourism hubs such as Danang and Nha Trang, our anticipated inaugural resort in the popular cultural town of Hoi An, and the anticipated first internationally branded five-star hotel in Bac Ninh, we are well-positioned to meet Vietnam’s diverse hospitality needs in primary, secondary and tertiary destinations.”

Three of the seven newly-signed hotels and resorts are conversions due to join the Marriott system later this year.

Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island, will feature 829 rooms – 403 rooms and suites, plus 426 private villas.

Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa marks Marriott International’s entry into Hoi An. The resort is slated to feature 193 rooms and suites and 25 private villas.

Danang Marriott Resort & Spa Non Nuoc Beach Villas will feature a collection of pool villas on Non Nuoc Beach near downtown Danang.

Four new builds comprising more than 1,200 rooms are expected to open by 2028, starting with Ninh Marriott Hotel, due to open in 2026 in the northern province of Bac Ninh, close to Hanoi.

Marriott International operates 16 hotels and resorts in Vietnam. In the coming years, debuts of several exciting brands are expected in the country, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element by Westin, and Courtyard by Marriott.