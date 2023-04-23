Hotel construction down across world regions

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2023: Four of the world’s regions showed a year-over-year decline in hotel construction activity, with the Asia Pacific region coming closest to its 2022 comparable, according to March 2023 pipeline data from STR.

March 2023 (% changes in comparison with March 2022)

Europe

In Construction: 184,851 rooms (-18.2%)

Final Planning: 133,580 rooms (-15.9%)

Planning: 156,095 rooms (-5.4%)

Total Under Contract: 474,526 (-13.7%)

Germany (34,030) and the UK (29,160) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 476,993 rooms (-0.8%)

Final Planning: 105,435 rooms (-29.6%)

Planning: 322,507 (+1.9%)

Total Under Contract: 904,935 rooms (-4.4%)

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (299,458), followed by Vietnam (36,358).

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 119,505 rooms (-5.8%)

Final Planning: 45,529 rooms (+20.4%)

Planning: 84,116 rooms (+21.2%)

Total Under Contract: 249,150 (+6.4%)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused on the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (42,033) and the United Arab Emirates (22,324) lead in construction activity.

Americas

In Construction: 197,844 rooms (-4.5%)

Final Planning: 278,383 rooms (-19.6%)

Planning: 277,598 rooms (+32.2%)

Total Under Contract: 753,825 (-1.2%)

The US holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. The US, Mexico (10,803), Canada (5,899) and Brazil (5,549) show the highest number of rooms in construction.

