Banyan Tree pipeline plans

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2023: Banyan Tree Group closed 2022 with the addition of eight newly built or converted hotels putting the Singapore-based group on track to double its footprint by 2025 across 23 countries.

In a review of its 2022 performance, the group said it closed the 2022 fiscal year with 63 properties across its global portfolio of 10 hospitality brands.

Among the five new brands launched last year, Garrya is poised to overtake the Banyan Tree as the group’s fastest-growing brand.

“At the end of 2021, we stated an ambitious goal to double our global footprint, a target that we are well on track to achieving thanks to a combination of favourable market conditions amid resurgent tourism and our strong portfolio of brands that match consumer trends in destinations as diverse as China and Spain,” said Banyan Tree Group president and chief executive officer Eddy See. “Our development pipeline to 2025 will deliver 50 new hotel openings or conversions, bringing the Group’s global portfolio to 113 hotels.”

Banyan Tree

The group’s flagship Banyan Tree brand, which currently constitutes 50% of the group’s portfolio, debuted in Saudi Arabia by opening a luxury resort in the ancient oasis city of AlUla.

In the next three years, the brand will add 12 more properties, including resorts in China. The expansion will continue in Quzhou, Emeishan, Dongguan’s Songshan Lake, Zhuhai, Chongqing, Suzhou, Yangcheng Lake and Xianju.

Elsewhere the group will establish properties in Busan, South Korea; Manila Bay in the Philippines; Tuwaiq in Saudi Arabia; and in Singapore, where an eco-friendly Banyan Tree will open as part of Mandai Wildlife Reserve, marking the Group’s Singapore debut.

Meanwhile, in Japan, a hilltop urban resort Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto, designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, is set to become the first and only hotel in Kyoto city to have a Noh stage.

Banyan Tree Veya

The end of 2023 will see the group’s wellness-centric brand Banyan Tree Veya plant a flag in the hills of Baja California just 90 minutes from the US border with the opening of Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe Resort, Spa and Winery – the group’s fourth property in Mexico. After the triumphant opening of Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape resort that brought a no-walls, no-floors concept to Bali’s heartland, the second Banyan Tree Escape is set to arrive in Lampung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra within the next two years.

Angsana

The Angsana lifestyle brand will add three resorts in Vietnam in Ho Tram and Quan Lan (opening in 2023), followed by the recently signed resort in Mui Dinh.

In China, Angsana Chengdu welcomed its first guests in February 2023, and properties in Quzhou, Suzhou, Zhoushan and Foshan are set to open by 2025. Angsana resorts in Siem Reap, Cambodia and Anping, Taiwan, are also in the development pipeline to 2025. In Europe, Angsana will make Spain debut in 2026 with the arrival of Angsana Real de la Quinta Benahavis-Marbella, located in an exclusive residential community and offering a combination of hotel and residential long-term rentals and ownership.

Cassia

The extended-stay brand Cassia first brought its laid-back aesthetic and community vibes to Phuket, Thailand and Bintan, Indonesia. Four more long-stay Cassia properties are in the pipeline: in the tourist hub of Sokcho and Saekdal beach in South Korea; two in Bangkok, Thailand; and one in Hokkaido, Japan.

Dhawa

Dhawa just made a fresh debut in the Maldives with a conversion of a popular Angsana resort to Dhawa Ihuru, followed by Dhawa Xi’An Chanba’s & Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake’s arrival in China in early 2023. Next, the brand is gearing up to grow its Asia footprint with the opening of Dhawa Ho Tram in Vietnam and Beihai Weizhou Island hotels in China.

Homm

With its newly launched brand Homm offering the comforts of home in far-flung destinations, the group has announced the opening of Homm Saranam Baturiti in Bali in April 2023 and Homm Tu Le in Vietnam’s Yen Bai Province in 2024.

Garrya

Inspired by Asian sensibilities and natural elements, Garrya launched hotel openings in China, Japan and Thailand last year. The fast-growing brand is now set to open in Indonesia with a newly built property in Yogyakarta; four resorts in Vietnam, including Mu Cang Chai, Da Nang, Hoi An and Hoa Binh; and two in China – Xianju and Yangcheng Lake, all by 2025.

About Banyan Tree Group

Banyan Tree Group is one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups with a diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf, and residences that features an ecosystem of 10 global brands, including the award-winning Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa and Laguna, and the highly anticipated new brands of Homm, Garrya, Folio, and two new Banyan Tree brand extensions – Escape and Veya.