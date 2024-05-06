Minor Hotels gears up presence in India

BANGKOK, 7 May 2024: Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner and operator with more than 540 properties in 56 countries, is set to increase its presence in India’s hospitality market, targeting 50 new openings within the next decade.

The group will focus its strategy on the upper-upscale and luxury hotel segments, where it expects strong interest from owners in its well-established Anantara, Avani, and NH Collection brands.

Minor Hotels has also identified strong potential for the upscale NH Hotels & Resorts, particularly in rapidly developing tier-two cities and airport locations.

Eyeing hotel management contracts and emphasising greenfield developments, Minor Hotels will look to identify opportunities in up-and-coming locations, continuing a strategy of destination creation that has been the foundation of the group’s 46-year history.

Minor Hotels has been in the Indian market since 2017 when it launched Oaks Bodhgaya in the northeast Indian state of Bihar. However, the group will mark a significant milestone later this year with the opening of Anantara Jaipur Hotel, the debut of its flagship luxury brand in India.

Minor Hotels has opened a new office in Bengaluru to support this expansion, underscoring its commitment to a long-term presence in the Indian market. The group recently appointed Vijay Krishnan as Vice President of Operations for India, overseeing a growing team on the ground. By establishing a permanent strategic presence in Bengaluru, Minor Hotels has positioned itself at the forefront of emerging opportunities in southern India, anticipating significant growth potential in the region.

Minor Hotels brands have already built strong recognition amongst Indian travellers. For Anantara, India is one of the fastest-growing international source markets, with annual room night production across its Asia and Middle East properties growing 72% in 2023 versus 2022. That trend continued in 2024, with Q1 figures up 36% from last year.

Minor Hotels is also a member of GHA DISCOVERY, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. Revenue generated by GHA hotels in India hit a record USD68 million in 2023, with GHA loyalty members in India also topping 500,000 for the first time, a 21% year-on-year increase. Indian members also spent more at GHA hotels last year than ever, generating a record USD60 million in hotel revenues, up 46% year-on-year.

According to research from GHA, its Indian members are planning, on average, four leisure trips, three staycations, and five business trips in 2024. The top three destinations are Europe, Thailand, and the Maldives. Minor Hotels is one of the largest players in each market, with more than 300 properties in Europe, 25 in Thailand, and seven in the Maldives.

Minor Hotels’ growth strategy in India is part of the Bangkok-based group’s ambitious global expansion plan. The group will add more than 200 hotels in the next three years.